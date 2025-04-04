'We're Outstanding!' Larks Hill Junior and Infant School celebrate 'exceptional' Ofsted report
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ofsted inspection in March 2025. The school, which was visited by inspectors in March, received Outstanding ratings in all five inspected categories:
• Quality of education
• Behaviour and attitudes
• Personal development
• Leadership and management
• Early years provision
The report highlights the school’s positive and engaging learning environment, noting that “Pupils love coming to school. Attendance is impressively high.”
It also praises the school’s academic success, stating that “pupils achieve exceptionally well” during their time at Larks Hill, part of Pontefract Academies Trust
Headteacher Kara Adams said she is thrilled.
"At Larks Hill, we are relentless in our strive to ensure that all our pupils receive the highest quality of education, and I am delighted that this was recognised throughout this process.
"These outcomes are a result of the hard work, quality, care and committed approach from the whole school community – the Trust CEO and Directors, the school governing board, my staff, our pupils and our families.
"I am immensely proud to be a part of such a supportive team of people and we will continue to ensure that our offer provides our pupils with the highest quality of education they deserve.”
In 2024, 100 per cent of Year One pupils passed their Phonics Screening Check and the school’s Year 6 outcomes in reading, writing, and Maths placed Larks Hill in the top one-per-cent in the country for attainment and in the top five-per-cent for progress.
To read the full Ofsted report, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.