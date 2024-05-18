'We're Outstanding': Praise for De Lacy Primary School from Ofsted inspectors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff and pupils at De Lacy Primary School are celebrating after receiving an Outstanding Ofsted report.

The school, which is part of Pontefract Academies Trust, has been praised by Ofsted as an ‘outstanding’ school in all five inspected categories – the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

The whole school community is celebrating after inspectors, who visited on March 12 and 13, said De Lacy Primary was an ‘exceptional school with happy pupils.’

Inspectors went on to commend the school’s ‘extremely ambitious’ curriculum that ‘carefully identifies what pupils should learn over time’, coupled with ‘leaders who cleverly weave knowledge and skills throughout different subjects’.

During their visit, Ofsted’s inspection team praised the school which ‘places as much importance on character development as it does on achievement’; and in turn gives pupils ‘access to an impressive range of high-calibre opportunities and activities.’

Commending pupils’ behaviour and attitudes, inspectors acknowledged ‘pupils’ high levels of independence’ and noted that ‘they are polite and respectful towards each other and adults’ and ‘they are role models for each other.’

On the ambitious and supportive culture of the school, the report states that ‘the school is determined that every pupil will have a bright and positive future.’

Inspectors concluded that ‘Leaders at all levels, including trust leaders, have a clear, shared vision for the school. They realise this vision through taking considered actions that support staff and enable constant improvement.’

James Parkinson, headteacher at De Lacy Primary School, said: “I take immense pride in the results of our inspection. It is an honour to say that our pupils benefit from an ‘outstanding’ education, laying a strong foundation for their transition to secondary education.

"The commitment of our staff and the broader trust community empowers pupils to widen their horizons and be well-prepared for the next chapter in their lives.”

CEO of Pontefract Academies Trust, Julian Appleyard OBE, said: “We are immensely proud of the De Lacy Ofsted report.

