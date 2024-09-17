When are secondary schools in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford holding their 2024 open evenings?

These special nights are designed to help families decide which high school will be the preferred choice for children moving from Year 6 in September 2025.
Parents have until Thursday, October 31, 2024, to submit their secondary school applications, which you can do here - and our high schools across the Wakefield district will be presenting potential pupils with a flavour of what their setting is like at their official open evening over the next few weeks.
The following open days have been released so far by secondary schools in Wakefield:
