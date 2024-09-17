Open days for Wakefield secondary schools.Open days for Wakefield secondary schools.
Open days for Wakefield secondary schools.

When are secondary schools in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford holding their 2024 open evenings?

By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th Sep 2024, 16:00 GMT
It’s that time of year when secondary schools across the Wakefield district will be opening their doors to welcome the next cohort of Year 7 pupils for open evenings.

These special nights are designed to help families decide which high school will be the preferred choice for children moving from Year 6 in September 2025.

Parents have until Thursday, October 31, 2024, to submit their secondary school applications, which you can do here - and our high schools across the Wakefield district will be presenting potential pupils with a flavour of what their setting is like at their official open evening over the next few weeks.

The following open days have been released so far by secondary schools in Wakefield:

Airedale Academy, Crewe Road, Castleford. Open day: Thursday, October 3.

1. Airedale Academy

Airedale Academy, Crewe Road, Castleford. Open day: Thursday, October 3. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Carleton High School, Green Lane. Open day: Thursday, September 26.

2. Carleton High School

Carleton High School, Green Lane. Open day: Thursday, September 26. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Castleford Academy, Ferrybridge Road. Open day: Thursday, September 26.

3. Castleford Academy

Castleford Academy, Ferrybridge Road. Open day: Thursday, September 26. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Trinity Cathedral Academy, Thornes Road, Open day: Wednesday, September 18 at 5pm – 7.30pm.

4. Trinity Cathedral Academy

Trinity Cathedral Academy, Thornes Road, Open day: Wednesday, September 18 at 5pm – 7.30pm. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldParentsCastlefordPontefract
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice