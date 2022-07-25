Where kids can eat for free (or just £1) in Wakefield this summer

Many Wakefield households are already stretching their budgets with rising bills and cost of living, so providing lunch every day for six weeks, as well as other meals, can really pile on the preassure.

But supermarkets, cafes and restaurants across the district are offering a bit of much needed relief with discounted meals - some even free meals - with a paying adult. Some of which are charging just £1.

Here's where we've spotted are helping out.

Kids will be overjoyed to celebrate the start of the big summer holidays, but for parents it can be another expense many could do without.

*But please double check their websites before heading out in case of any changes.*

ASDA

Kids eat for £1 all day every day during the summer holidays with no adult spend required. The offer will be running from July 25 to September 4.

Depending on the store, a hot meal or cold meal, or both, will be on offer. Baby food is also available as part of the initiative.

M&S

Kids eat free in the M&S Cafe if you spend over £5 there. The offer will launch Monday, July 25 and run throughout the school holidays. Children will get a Kids' Munch breakfast or lunch for free with every £5 spent in the cafes.

The meal deal means kids can enjoy a main, such as a Taste Buds ham sandwich, a drink, a snack and a piece of fruit. One free children's meal per transaction.

BELLA ITALIA

Children can eat for £1 with any adult main meal, and offer valid from 4pm to 6pm from Monday to Thursday. The children’s meal includes up to three courses and a pressed fruit water.

The Piccolo menu is aimed at children aged two to six years, with the Grande for seven to 11-year-olds. Dishes include meatballs, bolognese, carbonara and pizza and the deal includes three courses and a fruit water.

DUNELM

If you head to their Pausa café you can get a child’s meal for free if an adult spends £4 on themselves. The offer runs every day of he week until cafes close on September 5 and apply to the entire kids’ menu.

YO!

If your kids are fans of Japanese and sushi, treat them to a free meal at Yo! Sushi, where they can tuck into the Mini Ninja children’s menu from 3pm - 5.30pm, Mondays to Thursdays until September 29.

Only catch is that accompanying adults have to spend at least £10 on their own meal to qualify, but a maximum of three children per table can eat for free.

HUNGRY HORSE PUBS

Just on Mondays and again, you have to buy an adult meal, but when you do you can get a selected kids’ meal for £1 or larger meals for £1.50. Choices include chicken burgers, veggie lasagne, tacos and fish and chips. Up to two kids can eat with one paying adult but it only incudes a main meal – no desserts or drinks.

DOBBIES GARDEN CENTRES

Combine a trip to the garden centre with some food in their cafes, where kids can eat free when an adult buys a main meal. It includes kids’ lunch menu or pick ‘n’ mix meals, as well as a drink. Available daily from noon.

SIZZLING PUBS

For every adult meal you can also claim a £1 kids’ main meal at this chain of pubs, with locations across Wakefield. Options include fish fingers, pasta, chicken wraps, pizza and veggie nuggets. £1 meals are available Monday to Friday between 3pm and 7pm and it runs from July 25 to September 2.

MORRISONS

Kids can eat for free in Morrisons cafes all day, every day with every adult meal.

The offer applies with each adult meal ordered over £4.99 and can be used for children under 16. Children can order from the kids menu or the chilled kids snack pack.

As well as the meal, children will receive a piece of fruit and Tropicana Kids Orange or Apple drink or bottle of water.

WHITBREAD INNS

Two kids under 16 can eat free when adults purchase one £9.50 breakfast at any Whitbread Inns pub or restaurant.

The unlimited breakfast includes eggs, premium sausages and back bacon rashers, hash browns and black pudding, with unlimited tea, coffee and juice.

Breakfast is served daily until 10.30am midweek and 11am at weekend, costing £9.50 for full English and £7.50 for continental.

IKEA

From now until September 3, children can enjoy any meal from the children's menu for 95p in IKEA stores. A combo meal option is also available for £1.50, which includes one hot meal, jelly, a soft drink and a piece of fruit.

Or, Monday to Friday from 5pm to close, families can enjoy meatballs and tomato sauce and a slice of Daim cake for £3.95 instead of £6.80.

Beefeater/Brewers Fayre

Other places kids can enjoy breakfast on the house is at Beefeater and Brewers Fayre restaurants. For every adult buying a breakfast, two children under 16 get to eat for free.

The unlimited breakfast includes eggs cooked just the way you like them, and from premium sausages to back bacon rashers, hash browns and black pudding, you can build your breakfast to your taste. AND there’s unlimited tea, coffee and juice.