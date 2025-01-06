Which schools are closed: Here's a list of schools shut today after heavy snow in Wakefield
Here’s a list of all the schools closed today hoping to reopen tomorrow:
Junior School
Closed today, expected to reopen tomorrow.
The school said: “Due to severe snow and adverse weather conditions, it has been agreed by Headteacher and Governors that the school is to close on Monday the 6th of January 2025 for the safety of the schools pupils and it’s staff.”
Alverthorpe St. Paul's CE (VA) School
Expected to reopen tomorrow
The school said: “Unsafe site. Many staff unable to get to the site due to not living locally.”
Ash Grove Primary Academy
Expected to reopen tomorrow
Carlton J & I School
Expected to reopen tomorrow
School said: “School will be closed today due to heating failure in parts of school and parts of the site being unsafe.”
Castleford Academy
Expected to reopen tomorrow
The school said: “Due to staffing issues and a technical issue in the kitchen we are unable to provide hot food. Therefore the academy is now closed.”
Crofton Academy
Expected to reopen tomorrow
Others schools closed today, expected to reopen tomorrow, are:
Crofton Junior School
Dane Royd J & I School
Enrich Academy
Evolve Academy
Fairburn View Primary School
Featherstone Academy
Fitzwilliam Primary School
Hendal Primary (JIN) School
Highfield School
Horbury Academy
Horbury Primary Academy
Kettlethorpe High School
Kingsland School (Stanley site)
Kingsland School Castleford
Lawefield Primary School
Mackie Hill J & I School
Methodist (VC) J I & Nursery School
Minsthorpe Community College A Specialist Science College
Netherton J & I School
Oakfield Park School
Outwood Academy City Fields
Outwood Academy Freeston
Outwood Academy Hemsworth
Outwood Grange Academy
Outwood Primary Academy Newstead Green
Outwood Primary Academy Park Hill
Rooks Nest Academy
Shay Lane Primary J & I School
Snapethorpe Primary School
South Hiendley J, I and EY School
South Parade Primary School
Southdale CE (VC) Junior School
St. John’s CE (VA) J & I School
St. Wilfrid’s Catholic High School Sixth Form College
Stanley St. Peter’s CE (VC) Primary and Nursery School
West Bretton J & I School
