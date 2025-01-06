Which schools are closed: Here's a list of schools shut today after heavy snow in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heavy snow and ice over the weekend has led to some school closures throughout the district.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s a list of all the schools closed today hoping to reopen tomorrow:

Junior School

Closed today, expected to reopen tomorrow.

Here are all the schools that are closed today due to the weather.

The school said: “Due to severe snow and adverse weather conditions, it has been agreed by Headteacher and Governors that the school is to close on Monday the 6th of January 2025 for the safety of the schools pupils and it’s staff.”

Alverthorpe St. Paul's CE (VA) School

Expected to reopen tomorrow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school said: “Unsafe site. Many staff unable to get to the site due to not living locally.”

Ash Grove Primary Academy

Expected to reopen tomorrow

Carlton J & I School

Expected to reopen tomorrow

School said: “School will be closed today due to heating failure in parts of school and parts of the site being unsafe.”

Castleford Academy

Expected to reopen tomorrow

The school said: “Due to staffing issues and a technical issue in the kitchen we are unable to provide hot food. Therefore the academy is now closed.”

Crofton Academy

Expected to reopen tomorrow

Others schools closed today, expected to reopen tomorrow, are:

Crofton Junior School

Dane Royd J & I School

Enrich Academy

Evolve Academy

Fairburn View Primary School

Featherstone Academy

Fitzwilliam Primary School

Hendal Primary (JIN) School

Highfield School

Horbury Academy

Horbury Primary Academy

Kettlethorpe High School

Kingsland School (Stanley site)

Kingsland School Castleford

Lawefield Primary School

Mackie Hill J & I School

Methodist (VC) J I & Nursery School

Minsthorpe Community College A Specialist Science College

Netherton J & I School

Oakfield Park School

Outwood Academy City Fields

Outwood Academy Freeston

Outwood Academy Hemsworth

Outwood Grange Academy

Outwood Primary Academy Newstead Green

Outwood Primary Academy Newstead Green

Outwood Primary Academy Park Hill

Rooks Nest Academy

Shay Lane Primary J & I School

Snapethorpe Primary School

South Hiendley J, I and EY School

South Parade Primary School

Southdale CE (VC) Junior School

St. John’s CE (VA) J & I School

St. Wilfrid’s Catholic High School Sixth Form College

Stanley St. Peter’s CE (VC) Primary and Nursery School

West Bretton J & I School