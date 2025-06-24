“Wonderful” school’s outstanding Ofsted

Inspectors have graded an Ossett school “outstanding”, describing it as a “wonderful” place where pupils flourish and make exceptional progress.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southdale CofE Junior School has been awarded the highest possible ratings by Ofsted, excelling across all key areas, including the outstanding quality of its education, exemplary behaviour and attitudes, exceptional personal development, and outstanding leadership and management.

The glowing report follows a visit last month and completes a turnaround in the school’s fortunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Kerry Partington arrived seven years ago when it was categorised as “requires improvement”.

Headteacher Kerry Partington (back, right) and Deputy Headteacher, Rebecca Mohebi with pupils celebrating the Ofsted report at Southdale CofE Junior School in Ossett.

She and the staff team were delighted by the inspectors’ latest report.

“Seven years ago this school needed rebuilding, not just in structure, but in spirit,” she said.

“It has been a privilege to be part of the journey from 'requires improvement' to a school where children are calm, kind, and deeply passionate about learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now we’re in a place where pupils feel proud to belong, and staff are proud to teach.

“You only need to step into a classroom to see the impact. Children are engaged, making connections in their learning, and growing in confidence every single day.

“We’ve built a curriculum that doesn’t just prepare children for tests, it prepares them for life, with rich, memorable learning experiences.

“From residential trips to imaginative and engaging classroom learning, these experiences leave a lasting impact.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs. Partington highlighted that Southdale Junior School currently has 338 pupils enrolled and still has available spaces, offering an excellent opportunity for parents considering a move to join the welcoming and thriving community. The Ofsted report says: “Pupils flourish in this wonderful school.”

“They develop a deep passion for learning. They build exceptionally strong relationships with staff and their peers.

“They rise to the very high expectations that the school has for their behaviour. Pupils are kind, self-controlled and calm. They are proud to attend the school.”

The children respond “very well to the school’s high expectations” and attain highly across the curriculum and in national tests and assessments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) benefit from the school’s “highly effective support”.

“As a result, they make exceptional progress through the curriculum.”

Inspectors also say:

Pupils access an exciting, well-thought-out array of educational trips and visits.

The expertly mapped and taught curriculum ensures that pupils build their knowledge securely over time.

Staff enable pupils to showcase their learning in creative ways.

Pupils have a love of reading.

Children with SEND make exceptional progress through the curriculum.

Pupils value and care deeply for others.

The school’s vision helps pupils to be the best they can be.

The high level of challenge and support provided to the school by the governors ensures the school has a continuous focus on refinement and improvement.

Inspectors said one parent captured the views of many when they said: “My child is absolutely thriving at this school and all staff members seem to care massively about the children and the school.”

Mrs Partington said the report proved what they call the ‘Southdale Sparkle’ was not just a phrase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s that unmistakable sense of joy, pride, and possibility that shines through in our children, our classrooms, and everything we do.

“This report captures something we’ve always known; that when you give children meaningful experiences and real support, they shine.”

Parents or carers interested in a place at Southdale in September should email [email protected] or on 01924 277965.