World Book Day encourages children all over the world to celebrate books and discover new authors, illustrators and all kinds of reading - and what a fun way to do it.

We asked Express readers to share photos of their little ones dressed as their favourite characters and they did not disappoint.

So many have been shared with us. We will be posting more very soon!

(Kids, you all look fantastic!)

1. Gemma Miles shared her photo of Florence as Miss Trunchbull. Photo Sales

2. Amy Sellers shared a photo of Mylie-Ma,y age 7, As Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Photo Sales

3. Shared by Yazi Raj. Photo Sales

4. Annette Myers shared a photo of Reuben as Giraffes Can't Dance. Photo Sales