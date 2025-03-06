World Book Day: Here are 40 fabulous photos as Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford enjoy all the fun of World Book Day

Many left their normal school uniforms at home and instead dressed up for the day as characters from their favourite books.

World Book Day was created by UNESCO in 1995 and now is marked in more than 100 countries. The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

We asked you to send photos of your little ones this morning and we had hundreds shared – thank you!

Here’s a selection...

Aurora Ellie Southgate shared her photo fo 14 month old Aurora dressed up as princess Aurora for nursery today.

Fireman Sam Charlie, aged four,as a very cool Fireman Sam, shared by Laura Reid.

World Book Day Oliver The Gruffalo and Darcy as Matilda .

SpongeBob Lisa Bailey shared her little SpongeBob, saying: "Teddy's very first World Book Day at nursery, he went has his favourite character (he thought he was going trick or treating!)