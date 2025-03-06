World Book Day 2025.World Book Day 2025.
World Book Day 2025.

World Book Day: Here are 40 fabulous photos as Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford enjoy all the fun of World Book Day

By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:45 BST
World Book Day 2025 has been celebrated throughout the Wakefield district with hundreds of school and nursery children joining in the fun of the international celebration of books and reading.

Many left their normal school uniforms at home and instead dressed up for the day as characters from their favourite books.

World Book Day was created by UNESCO in 1995 and now is marked in more than 100 countries. The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

We asked you to send photos of your little ones this morning and we had hundreds shared – thank you!

Here’s a selection...

Ellie Southgate shared her photo fo 14 month old Aurora dressed up as princess Aurora for nursery today.

1. Aurora

Ellie Southgate shared her photo fo 14 month old Aurora dressed up as princess Aurora for nursery today. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Charlie, aged four,as a very cool Fireman Sam, shared by Laura Reid.

2. Fireman Sam

Charlie, aged four,as a very cool Fireman Sam, shared by Laura Reid. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Oliver The Gruffalo and Darcy as Matilda .

3. World Book Day

Oliver The Gruffalo and Darcy as Matilda . Photo: s

Photo Sales
Lisa Bailey shared her little SpongeBob, saying: "Teddy's very first World Book Day at nursery, he went has his favourite character (he thought he was going trick or treating!)

4. SpongeBob

Lisa Bailey shared her little SpongeBob, saying: "Teddy's very first World Book Day at nursery, he went has his favourite character (he thought he was going trick or treating!) Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldPontefractCastlefordUNESCOIreland
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice