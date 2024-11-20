Yorkshire-based company unveils transformative GCSE Maths reforms in response to government curriculum review

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

White Rose Education is proud to announce a forward-thinking proposal aimed at modernising and enhancing the nation’s maths curriculum, in response to the government’s curriculum review.

These proposals are designed to provide a contemporary approach to maths education, addressing the needs of parents, employers and young people. They aim to prepare students for the challenges of a rapidly evolving society.

A dual GCSE model for modern maths learning

One of the key recommendations proposes splitting GCSE Maths into two distinct courses: ‘GCSE Maths Applied’ and ‘GCSE Maths Theory,’ similar to the existing successful structure of English Language and Literature.

Caroline Hamilton, Managing Director, and Tony Staneff, Founder, collecting 'Company of the Year' award at this year's Bett Awards

This approach aims to keep our students internationally competitive with a rigorous curriculum while also broadening the relevance of mathematics all around them.

According to a recent survey conducted by Teacher Tapp on behalf of White Rose Education, only 1 in 5 maths teachers believe that the current curriculum and assessment structure for GCSE maths is suitable.

GCSE Maths Applied: Real-world relevance

Teaching a lesson using White Rose Education resources

GCSE Maths Applied is designed to equip students with essential mathematical skills for everyday life and future success. The course ensures that students are prepared to tackle real-world challenges with confidence and make informed decisions.

Building on Key Stage 3 foundations, GCSE Maths Applied focuses on the practical use of maths, bringing abstract concepts to life. Students will

· understand how their mathematical knowledge applies to daily situations, such as managing finances, planning projects, interpreting data and understanding risk.

· learn to calculate tax and national insurance contributions and understand what their taxes are used to fund.

· find out about ways in which money is invested including savings, stocks and shares, ISAs and even cryptocurrency.

· learn to evaluate decisions, becoming savvy, thoughtful consumers who can evaluate their options effectively.

· interpret and critically analyse data from everyday sources, such as news, social media and apps on their phones.

GCSE Maths Applied will empower students to interpret the world around them. The emphasis is on context, with problems reflecting scenarios young people may encounter at work, home, or in social settings.

GCSE Maths Theory: Preparation for deeper maths study

GCSE Maths Theory would provide a structured approach to building the strong mathematical foundation necessary for future study.

The course would be divided into three progressive stages, each carefully designed to deepen student’s understanding of mathematical theory over time.

This staged progression ensures that students master key concepts before moving forward, supporting a flexible learning path tailored to their pace, confidence, and prior success.

Comprehensive, forward-thinking reforms

These GCSE changes are part of a broader set of proposals aimed at creating a cohesive, impactful curriculum. Highlights include:

A modern and relevant curriculum - Incorporating essential financial and data literacy elements, including emerging topics like cryptocurrency. Confidence and ambition for all - Ensuring every child can thrive, regardless of background. Proven teaching principles - Emphasising effective, research-backed strategies, including concrete, pictorial, and abstract methods, problem solving methods and enhancing oracy skills. Streamlined and focused content - Creating a curriculum with a clear, purpose-driven structure, promoting deeper learning and real-life applications.

Caroline Hamilton, Managing Director of White Rose Education, remarked: "Our curriculum reform proposals aim to meet the growing demands of society whilst ensuring our curriculum remains world leading.

“By balancing practical and theoretical aspects of mathematics, we are equipping students with skills relevant to the future, whether that involves solving complex equations or understanding the intricacies of emerging financial technologies."

Tony Staneff, Founder of White Rose Education, added: "We believe in having high expectations and ambitions for all our children. Every student deserves a curriculum that pushes boundaries while giving them the confidence to apply maths in meaningful ways."

White Rose Education invites parents, employers and education leaders to explore these proposals and join the conversation about the future of maths education in this country. Together, we can ensure a curriculum that is internationally ambitious, relevant and forward-thinking.

White Rose Education is an award-winning organisation and leading provider of curriculum resources, dedicated to transforming the way maths is taught and learned across the UK and beyond.

Founded by teachers for teachers, we specialise in creating high-quality, research-driven resources and training that support pupils from early years to further education.

Our approach focuses on deep understanding, problem-solving, and building confidence, ensuring every child can thrive in maths and science. At White Rose, we believe in raising standards and inspiring a love for learning.

