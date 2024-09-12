From York to Sheffield and Leeds to Hull, Yorkshire’s aspiring university students have plenty of great schools to choose from - including many not too far from home.
Across the country, thousands of ‘freshers’ are right now readying themselves for the next step in their educational journey, with orientation week for the lion’s share of UK universities set to kick off sometime this month. The Guardian has released its brand new, updated university league table just in time, to mark the beginning of the 2025 academic year.
This table gives most of the UK’s 160-odd universities a score out of 100, ranking them overall based on a whole sway of different metrics. These include current student’s satisfaction with both teaching and feedback, the school’s staff-to-student ratio, how much money the institution spends per student, the average UCAS entry score for new starters accepted into the university, percentage of first year students continuing on to their second year of study - and even graduate career prospects.
It’s worth noting that a few don’t appear to be included in the overall ranking, including Yorkshire’s Leeds Arts University. The compiler says that some institutions cannot be included in the final list, because not enough data was available.
The Guardian also adds that different universities’ rankings might jump around a bit year-on-year based on factors like additional funding. The list also allows you to sort schools by the different courses on offer - and universities with lower overall rankings sometimes rank highly in specific subjects.
Here’s how Yorkshire and the Humber’s universities did, based on their overall scores:
