Euro 2024: The Railway pub in Featherstone set to host 300-capacity fan zone for Euros

A pub in Featherstone is hosting a fan zone for the Euros, with a competition to win the best seats in the house.

The Railway pub, in Featherstone, is all set up for the upcoming Euros, with capacity to welcome around 300 fans to watch the matches in their fan zone.

Landlady Diane Perry said there will be live entertainment before games and the pub will be running competitions throughout, such as sweepstakes and customers receiving raffle tickets when they spend seven pounds to give them a chance of winning a 25 pound bar tab.

As well as the nine TV screens distributed around the pub’s interior, The Railway has had a giant screen installed in its beer garden in preparation for the Euros.

Landlady Diane Perry at The Railway in Featherstone. The pub will host a fan zone for up to 300 people during Euro 2024. Picture Scott Merrylees

The pub is running a competition for the best seats in the house where customers can enjoy table service and not risk missing any of the action.

The UEFA European Football Championship – the Euros – will commence on Friday, June 14 and finish on Sunday, July 14. Germany will host Euro 2024, with the first match taking place at the Munich Football Arena between Germany and Scotland. The final match will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. England’s first match will be against Serbia on Sunday, June 16 at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, with kick-off commencing at 8pm. Their next match will be against Denmark at 5pm on Thursday, June 20 at the Frankfurt Arena, with another match against Slovenia kicking off at 8pm on June 25 at the Cologne Stadium.