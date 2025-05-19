13-year-old Pinderfields patient thanks hospital staff as NHS Trust highlights young voices in healthcare services

The Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust have shared one Pinderfields’ patient’s story as they celebrate National Children’s Day which took place over the weekend.

The national day, which took place on Sunday (May 18), recognises the importance of children and young people being heard, valued, and actively involved in shaping the healthcare services they use.

Across Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals, as well as in community services, the Trust cares for thousands of children and young people every year, and their experiences, feedback, and voices are vital in helping to make service improvements.

This year, the Trust is highlighting the voices of young patients like 13-year-old Eddie Coppinger, who spent time at Pinderfields Hospital last weekend after breaking his wrist following what was described as a "heroic clearance of the ball” during a football match.

Eddie said: “I just wanted to say thank you to the staff who looked after me during my stay. I felt listened to, and everyone was really kind, which made me feel more confident and less anxious – just like last time, when I broke my other wrist 18 months ago. I’m just glad it was nearly the end of the season!”

In response, the Trust’s Head of Children’s and Radiology Nursing, Matt Timms, said: “Thank you so much for your kind words, Eddie. It’s really important for us to hear directly from young people about their experience of care – it helps us understand what we’re doing well and where we can make things even better.

“Our goal is to make sure every child feels safe, heard, and supported throughout their care.

“It’s not just about treatment, it’s about creating positive experiences, evenduring the most challenging times.”

Children and young people aged between 11 and 18, who have been cared for by the Trust , either at one of their hospitals or in the community, and who want to make a difference in healthcare, are also invited to join their Youth Council.

The group meets regularly and gets involved in staff interviews, service improvements, and hospital projects.

For more information about the Trust’s Youth Council, email: [email protected]