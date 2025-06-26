14 photos as teams take to the fairway for Wakefield Hospice's annual Charity Golf Day

With temperatures hitting the high 20s, teams-of-four dug deep and tried to keep their cool for 18-holes as they played to raise vital funds to support local hospice care whilst aiming to be crowned the 2025 champions.

The day was a great success with over £14,500 raised for Wakefield Hospice.

Theresa Barrett, Wakefield Hospice Head of Fundraising: “A big thank you to everyone who joined us on Thursday for our 34th annual Golf Day hosted at Wakefield Golf Club – despite the challenging temperature it was a wonderful day with a great atmosphere from start to finish.

“We are delighted to announce that the event raised an incredible £14,876, a huge thank you to everyone who joined us and supported the event to help raise such an amazing amount to support local patients and families.

“A special thank you to all who donated prizes for the day, to Adam Durie (Wakefield Golf Club Pro), those who volunteered their support, to Wakefield Golf Club for hosting and to our generous event sponsors Ashleigh Signs & Simpson Packaging.”

The Wandaholme team were eventually crowned champions at the end of the day celebrations, with ITP Logistics and Floorstore Group placing second and third to round off the top three.

The 2026 Annual Golf Day – celebrating the 35th anniversary of the event - will take place on Thursday, June 18, 2026, once again at Wakefield Golf Club.

For further information or to submit your teams interest email [email protected] or call 01924 331400.

