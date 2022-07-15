18 of the worst Wakefield neighbourhoods for Covid vaccinations as BA4 and BA5 cases surge

They are among more than 10 million people in the UK, including 3.7 million adults, remain unvaccinated against Covid-19 as the NHS creaks under the strain of the latest wave.

Despite plans for another booster rollout later this year, the figures suggest there is still widespread vaccine hesitancy amongst some of the population.

Earlier this week, the Public Accounts Committee called on health chiefs to redouble their efforts to reach the unvaccinated to cut the risk of Covid deaths.

The committee urged NHS England and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to “urgently evaluate” which methods are most effective in increasing vaccine uptake and called for a new approach to tackle low coverage in some ethnic groups.

The latest wave is being driven by highly contagious Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. Health experts have said the vaccines still give high protection from severe disease and death and are urging all eligible people to get immunised.

Dr Mary Ramsay, director of clinical programmes at the UKHSA, urged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.

“Covid-19 case rates and hospitalisations continue to rise, although the rate of increase appears to be slowing. Those aged 75 and over who have not taken up the offer of the spring booster put themselves at risk of severe disease.

“We urge all those who are eligible for the spring booster to take up the offer as soon as possible. Anyone who has not yet had their first or second dose, should also get up-to-date with their jabs to give themselves the best possible protection.”

An autumn booster rollout is currently being planned for vulnerable adults and frontline workers later this year.

As a Parliamentary committee urges health bosses to do more to encourage take-up, we reveal the parts of Wakefield proving hardest to reach.

1. Agbrigg and Belle Isle With a population of 8,597. A total of 6,267 have had at least one dose of the vaccine. meaning 2,330 are unvaccinated.

2. Eastmoor With a population of 7,596. A total of 5,641 have had at least one dose of the vaccine, meaning 1,955 are unvaccinated.

3. Lupset With a population of 9,570, a total of 7,264 have had at least one dose of the vaccine, meaning 7,306 are still unvaccinated.

4. Wakefield St John's With a population of 7,751, a total of 5,948 have had at least one dose of the vaccine, meaning 1,803 are still unvaccinated.