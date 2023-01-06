27 photos taking you back to Race for Life events in Wakefield and Pontefract in 2008 and 2010
Dust off that tutu and put your running shoes on – the Race for Life is back for 2023!
By Leanne Clarke
2 hours ago
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 1:45pm
With this year’s event now open, we thought we would take a look back at the hundreds, if not thousands, of you who took part in the Wakefield event in 2010 and the Race for Life in Pontefract in 2008, raising unbelievable amounts for such an amazing cause.
Can you see anyone you know in the sea of pink?
