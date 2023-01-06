News you can trust since 1852
Can you see anyone you know taking part in the 2010 Race for Life?

27 photos taking you back to Race for Life events in Wakefield and Pontefract in 2008 and 2010

Dust off that tutu and put your running shoes on – the Race for Life is back for 2023!

By Leanne Clarke
2 hours ago
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 1:45pm

With this year’s event now open, we thought we would take a look back at the hundreds, if not thousands, of you who took part in the Wakefield event in 2010 and the Race for Life in Pontefract in 2008, raising unbelievable amounts for such an amazing cause.

Can you see anyone you know in the sea of pink?

RACE FOR LIFE 2023: Race for Life Wakefield is back for 2023 - here's everything you need to know

1. 2008

Race for Life at Pontefract racecourse in May 2008.

Photo: s

2. Ready to run

Race for Life at Pontefract racecourse in May 2008 - runners getting ready!

Photo: s

3. Spot anyone?

Can you see anyone you know at Pontefract's Race for Life in 2008?

Photo: s

4. Runners

Runners put their best foot foward at Pontefract.

Photo: s

