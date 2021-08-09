526 further Covid cases and two more deaths recorded in Wakefield

A total of 39,041 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Wakefield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated today (Monday. August 9) up from 38,515 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Wakefield now stands at 11,104 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 9,415.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 80,220 over the period, to 6,094,243.

The number of coronavirus cases in Wakefield increased by 526 over the weekend, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Wakefield.

The dashboard shows 791 people had died in the area by August 9 (Monday) – up from 789 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on nine the previous week.

They were among 11,257 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wakefield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that nearly three-quarters of people in Wakefield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 209,807 people had received both jabs by August 8 (Sunday) – 71% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 74% of people aged 18 and above had received a second dose of the jab.