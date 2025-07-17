'A real risk of a measles outbreak': NHS services in West Yorkshire issue warning after tragic death

Parents across West Yorkshire have been alerted to the risk of measles following the death of a child from the disease.

The NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) has responded to the reported death of a child in Liverpool from measles with a message to parents about vaccinations.

With the school summer holidays approaching and more people mixing, NHS West Yorkshire ICB is urging people to get vaccinated against this extremely contagious infection.

Measles is a highly contagious infection that spreads through breath, coughs, and sneezes. It can lead to serious complications in some individuals, including pneumonia, meningitis, and in rare cases, death.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Initial cold-like symptoms such as a high temperature, runny or blocked nose, sneezing, cough, and red, sore, watery eyes.

Small white spots that appear a few days later inside the cheeks and on the back of the lips.

A rash that typically appears a few days after the cold-like symptoms, starting on the face and behind the ears before spreading to the rest of the body.

Measles can affect both children and adults. Those at higher risk, such as babies, young children, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immunity, may experience more severe complications.

What do I do if I think my child has measles?

If you suspect that you or your child has measles, contact your GP or NHS 111 for advice.

Do not visit the GP surgery or A&E as measles is highly infectious.

Stay off nursery, school or work for at least four days from when the rash first appears.

Also try to avoid close contact with babies and anyone who is pregnant or has a weakened immune system.

How can I prevent measles?

The best way to prevent measles is by getting the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine provide lifelong protection. If you are unsure whether you or your child has been vaccinated, check with your GP surgery. The vaccine is available for free on the NHS.

Dr James Thomas, Medical Director at NHS West Yorkshire Integrated Care Board said: “There is a real risk of a measles outbreak in West Yorkshire – vaccination rates have fallen over recent years.

“Measles is more than just a rash; it is a serious, potentially life-changing condition that spreads very easily. It can lead to severe illness and even death in children. For pregnant women, it can cause premature birth, low birth weight and still births.

“But measles, as well as mumps and rubella, is preventable, so if you or your child have not had your MMR jab, it is really important that you come forward.”

Having two doses of the MMR vaccine offers the best protection for ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities. It’s never too late to get vaccinated.

You can find out more about the complications of measles and get answers to many questions you may have about both the infection and the vaccination on the NHS website.