A Wakefield family is appealing for help after their son was diagnosed with cancer on Mothers Day.

A fundraising effort has been set up to help Cora Harrison, her wife Helen and their three-year-old Oliver, who live in Flanshaw, after they received the news he was seriously ill.

A tumour has resulted in him permanently losing sight in his right eye and there are a number of other complications that he will have to deal with throughout his life.

Cora said: “He was a very normal fun-loving three-year-old. He liked tractors and trains, and had lots of friends in preschool.

“He was a bit ill and it didn’t seem like him. We took him back to bed then to the walk-in centre.

"They found he had a brain tumour. He spent three days in Pinderfields and has been at Leeds General Infirmary for the last two months.

“It's every parent's worst nightmare and nothing you'd want any family to have to go through. It's the most horrific thing you can imagine."

The situation has meant Cora has given up work as the couple look after Oliver around his appointments, chemotherapy and surgeries, while looking after his young brother, Patrick, who is about to turn one.

Cora said: “Oliver has to have lots of general anesthetics, minor surgeries and one of us often has to do that alone. And then we have to wait alone for the news that everything has gone well.

"He's doing the very best you imagine and we're both incredibly proud of how he's taking it. He doesn't deserve it, no child does, but he always has a smile on his face and he's making the doctors and nurses laugh.”

A GoFundMe appeal has been set up by friends Chantelle Champs and Helen Wright to help with essentials and things Oliver needs during his battle with cancer.

Cora said: "The outpouring of love from friends and family has been amazing. The charities Candlelighters, Young Lives vs Cancer and LGI have all been amazing as well.”

Search GoFundMe Support Oliver’s Family During His Cancer Battle or click here to donate.