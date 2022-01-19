Attention and memory loss for months after recovery from mild Covid

People who have had Covid but don’t complain of long Covid symptoms in daily life can show degraded attention and memory for up to six to nine months, research has revealed.

Previous studies have shown that after acute Covid-19 infection some people can continue to suffer from cognitive symptoms such as difficulties in concentrating, more commonly referred to as brain fog, as well as forgetfulness and fatigue – features of the ‘long Covid’ syndrome.

But it was not known whether cognitive performance can also be affected in people who had mild symptoms and report no concerns after recovery from acute Covid infection.

In the study, carried out by Oxford' s Department of Experimental Psychology, those taking part were asked to complete a number of exercises to test their memory and cognitive ability, with a focus on every day functions, such as sustaining attention, memory, planning and semantic reasoning.

All the participants had previously suffered from Covid-19 but were not significantly different from a control group at the time of testing on factors such as fatigue, forgetfulness, sleep patterns or anxiety.

The researchers found that the participants performed well in most abilities tested, including working memory and planning, but they displayed significantly worse episodic memory (up to six months post-Covid infection) and a greater decline in the ability to sustain attention over time (for up to nine months) than those uninfected.

Dr Sijia Zhao of the Department of Experimental Psychology, University of Oxford, said: “What is surprising is that although our Covid-19 survivors did not feel any more symptomatic at the time of testing, they showed degraded attention and memory.

"Our findings reveal that people can experience some chronic cognitive consequences for months.”