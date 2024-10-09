Baby loss certificates now available to all parents who lost pregnancies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All parents who have experienced losing a pregnancy can apply for a certificate formally recognising their loss, the government has announced.

Baby loss certificates were first launched in February 2024 but were only available to those who had experienced a loss since September 2018.

From today, this voluntary service will be extended with no backdate allowing all parents who have suffered an historic pregnancy loss to apply.

More than 50,000 certificates have been issued so far.

The government says it is committed to ensuring bereaved parents are supported during this difficult time, and that the impact and importance of their loss is recognised.

Certificates are free and remain optional for parents.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: "Losing a pregnancy can be deeply distressing - there is so much love and so many dreams for the future wrapped up in a tiny life.

"That’s why it is important for bereaved parents to have the option to officially recognise the existence of their babies and how much they matter.

“I’m pleased we can now ensure all parents are able to apply for these certificates, no matter how long ago they lost their pregnancies.

"This government will always listen to women and families as we overhaul our health system to ensure everyone gets compassionate, safe and personalised care.”

The extension of the service marks Baby Loss Awareness Week which is held every year October 9 to 15.

The government has also pledged to train thousands more midwives and ensure that NHS trusts failing on maternity care are robustly supported into rapid improvement.

Vicki Robinson, Chief Executive, Miscarriage Association, said: "We’ve been extremely keen to see the scheme extended to include losses before 2018, so today marks a significant milestone for those who have waited for this recognition.

"For many, even the earliest of losses can be deeply distressing, both emotionally and physically, but having a formal acknowledgement as a marker of their loss can be a meaningful part of the grieving process.

"We know from the people that we support how much the certification scheme has helped those who have experienced pregnancy loss, so this is great news that people whose losses were previously not acknowledged now can be."