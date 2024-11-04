Firework displays are a popular way to celebrate Bonfire Night 🎆

Ahead of Bonfire Night it’s important to be aware of the dangers of fireworks.

In 2023, the number of people visiting the NHS website burns advice page over Bonfire weekend increased by 27%.

The Children’s Burns Trust predict that this year 500 children could be injured as a result of an accident with fireworks.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accident advises that the safest place to enjoy Bonfire Night is at a large public fireworks display.

Firework displays and bonfires are a popular way to celebrate Bonfire Night, however, there can be serious consequences, with the Children’s Burns Trust predicting that this year 500 children could be injured as a result of an accident with fireworks, with the most common injuries impacting the eyes, heads or hands.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) advises that the safest place to enjoy a firework display is at a large public event, with the risk of accidental injury higher at private parties.

If you’re planning to have a firework display at home, it’s important to make yourself aware of how to do so safely, as well as what to do if you have an accident. Here’s everything you need to know.

Bonfire Night is celebrated with firework displays across the UK. | Getty Images

What are the safety rules for fireworks?

Firework displays should only be set up by adults, it is against the law to buy fireworks if you are under 18-years-old and children and young adults should not be left unsupervised with fireworks or sparklers.

The RoSPA Firework Code advises that you should:

Light the firework at arm's length with a taper and stand well back

Keep naked flames, including cigarettes, away from fireworks

Never return to a firework once it has been lit

Don't put fireworks in pockets and never throw them

Direct any rocket fireworks well away from spectators

Never use paraffin or petrol on a bonfire

Make sure that the fire is out and surroundings are made safe before leaving.

For sparkler safety, they advise that they should not be given to children under the age of five, everyone holding sparklers should be wearing gloves, to hold the sparklers at an arm’s length and that when the sparkler is over, put it in a bucket of cold water to help prevent it from burning anyone.

How to treat a burn from a firework?

It’s important that in an emergency that is life-threatening you seek immediate medical care by calling 999, or if you need advice for non-life threatening emergencies you can call NHS 111.

The NHS offer information and advice on how to treat burns and scalds on their website, they recommend to cool the burn with cool or lukewarm running water for 20 to 30 minutes, but not to use ice, iced water, or any creams or greasy substances like butter. After you have cooled the burn they advise to cover the burn with a layer or cling film, or a clean plastic bag could also be used for burns on your hand.

Minor burns may be possible to treat at home, the NHS recommend keeping the burn clean and not to burst any blisters that form. However, if it is a serious burn such as a large or deep burn, burns that cause white or charred skin, any size or burns on the face, neck, hands, feet, any joints or genitals, this will require immediate medical attention.

You can find out more information on how to handle fireworks safely and about the Firework Code at RoSPA.