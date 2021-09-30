During their COVID-19 booster vaccination appointment at Boots, patients will also be offered a free NHS flu jab wherever possible, if they are eligible and subject to supply in store.

Patients will typically be offered one vaccination in each arm.

The leading health and beauty retailer will administer the vaccinations to patients in special vaccination hubs in the pharmacy area of participating stores.

Boots to support NHS with booster vaccinations at its Wakefield store

Boots first created these vaccination hubs to administer first and second COVID-19 vaccinations.

Almost 100 Boots stores now feature a vaccination hub, where patients can access either COVID-19 or flu vaccinations, or both.

The Boots Winter Flu Jab Service is also available at over 2,000 other stores in consultation rooms. Boots is running its biggest ever flu vaccination season on record, aiming to administer three times the number of vaccinations between September 2021 and March 2022 compared to the 2020-21 season.

Marc Donovan, Chief Pharmacist at Boots UK, said: “We are delighted to continue to support NHS England to deliver its COVID-19 vaccination programme by administering booster jabs at select stores.

"We are also pleased that we can offer eligible patients a free NHS flu jab when they visit us for their appointment – we hope that it will drive uptake of both vaccines, which are equally important.

"Having both vaccines offers optimum protection to those at greatest risk from getting seriously unwell from COVID-19 or flu in the coming months.”

The Boots Winter Flu Vaccination Service offers free flu jabs to those eligible on behalf of the NHS, or as a private service for those who are not eligible for a free NHS flu jab.