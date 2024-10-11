Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Castleford mum, Hannah Longstaff, has completed a gruelling 150-mile challenge across September in support of children with cancer – a cause close to her heart.

Hoping to raise awareness of childhood cancer and to support those children with a diagnosis, Hannah ran five miles every day in September – Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – dedicating each mile to a different child affected by the disease.

Hannah documented her daily runs in videos on social media and raised more than £1,000 for the Yorkshire-based children’s cancer charity, Candlelighters, a charity that means so much to Hannah after her daughter, Matilda, was diagnosed with leukaemia at just three-years-old.

Hannah said: “Childhood cancer is a rollercoaster.

“It has been so hard on Matilda and her little body and I sometimes feel disbelief that she’s gone through all of this.

"She’s had 27 general anaesthetics and more blood tests than a normal adult would have in a whole lifetime, but she just carries on with it and somehow does it all with a smile on her face.

"She’s incredible and is such a force to be reckoned with.”

Matilda was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic in 2022.

Hannah had taken her to the family GP after becoming concerned that her daughter was very pale and lethargic, had small pin-prick bruising, a swollen stomach and was easily picking up colds.

“I was concerned but nothing could have prepared us for that diagnosis,” she said.

“There is so much trauma that comes with a cancer diagnosis, not only for the child but for the whole family.”

Candlelighters exists to support children with a diagnosis of cancer and their families through a range of services – 150 children in Yorkshire are diagnosed with cancer every year.

As well as valuable support while Matilda, now five, has been in hospital, they have also helped with financial grants, access to wellbeing services, a funded holiday and access to specialist play workers and peer support groups for the family.

Hannah said: “Matilda is now doing really well, she finished treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia after two to three years on treatment on April 20 this year and rang the end of treatment bell at Candlelighters.

"She still has regular check-up appointments in the hospital but for now is doing well, enjoying school, has recently started playing rugby and looking forward to her first holiday abroad since before she was diagnosed.

“Candlelighters have had a profound effect on our family,” Hannah continued.

"We’re so grateful for everything they do for us as a family and for all the other families affected by cancer in Yorkshire.

"The hospital is saving Matilda’s life, but Candlelighters is saving mine.”

Emily Wragg, CEO for Candlelighters said “We are so grateful and humbled that people like Hannah have taken part in our challenge over Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

"It’s so important that families affected by childhood cancer know that people across the region are there for them.

"Their support enables Candlelighters to provide a huge raft of support services for children and families at one of the worst times of their life.

"A massive thank you to everyone that gets involved in supporting Candlelighters.”

To find out more about Candlelighters you can visit their website at Candlelighters - Fighting Children's Cancer