News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
14 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
15 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
17 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Bupa dental surgery in Pontefract confirms it will close because it ‘can’t recruit NHS dentists’

A dental surgery in Pontefract has confirmed it will close down, deepening the crisis affecting the district and adding to waiting lists.

By James Carney
Published 26th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

The firm confirmed it would shut its doors on June 30.

Bupa said: “As with many other dental providers, our business has been affected by the widely reported national shortage of dentists to deliver NHS dental care and increased running costs caused by inflation and energy prices.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We understand the impact that this announcement will have on patients at affected practices and are only taking this decision as a last resort.

Bupa Dental Care, Pontefract. Picture by GoogleBupa Dental Care, Pontefract. Picture by Google
Bupa Dental Care, Pontefract. Picture by Google
Most Popular

"We aim to complete all ongoing treatment before these changes take place.”

Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper blamed the government for the crisis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: "The Tories are totally destroying NHS dentistry.

"It is appalling that yet another NHS dentist is leaving Pontefract.

Stock imageStock image
Stock image

"The Bupa NHS dental clinic in Ponte is closing because they can’t recruit NHS dentists – yet the Department of Health’s dentistry budget is £400m underspent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s hard enough already for families even to get check ups or urgent fillings for their kids.

"What are the government playing at? I’m calling on Tory ministers to urgently get more dentists back into Pontefract and the Five Towns.”

In January, a damning report into the dire state of dental services in Wakefield said NHS England has ‘no appetite’ to tackle the crisis.

Figures also show that 40 per cent of 12-year-olds in the district have tooth decay.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chronic government underfunding, the Covid pandemic, Brexit, staff shortages and ‘rock bottom’ morale within the dental profession were among the reasons why thousands of patients are unable to access a dentist.

Later that month the Express reported that a six-year-old Wakefield girl who was suffering with black teeth and unable to find a dentist received help from mystery Castleford practice.

Read More
Six-year-old Wakefield girl suffering with black teeth and unable to find a dent...

Dad Habeeb Faqirzai said had been unable to find an NHS dentist around the district and was told there was but was no room for daughter Madina, who had visible markings on her teeth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But after speaking to local media, including the Express, he was approached by a dental practice in Castleford who offered to see Madina.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood raised the case in the House of Commons.

He said: “Tooth decay, extractions and significant dental pain are increasing in children as young as five.

“It is shocking that less than half of Wakefield's children saw a NHS dentist last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is simply not good enough – the government is letting our children down."

Responding to Mr Lightwood’s question, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the government had recently reformed the NHS dentistry contract, providing more funding, but that he was sorry to hear of the specific case.

Announcing the closure of the Pontefract surgery, a spokesperson for the Bupa said: “We’re sorry to say that Bupa Dental Care Pontefract is planning to close on June 30, 2023.

“We understand you’ll have lots of questions which we hope are answered in our dedicated FAQs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’d love to keep you as a Bupa Dental Care patient and to continue taking care of your smile.

"To find an alternative nearby practice, please search our website.”

Related topics:PontefractYvette CooperWakefieldRishi SunakCastleford