Bupa dental surgery in Pontefract confirms it will close because it ‘can’t recruit NHS dentists’

The firm confirmed it would shut its doors on June 30.

Bupa said: “As with many other dental providers, our business has been affected by the widely reported national shortage of dentists to deliver NHS dental care and increased running costs caused by inflation and energy prices.

"We understand the impact that this announcement will have on patients at affected practices and are only taking this decision as a last resort.

Bupa Dental Care, Pontefract. Picture by Google

"We aim to complete all ongoing treatment before these changes take place.”

Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper blamed the government for the crisis.

She said: "The Tories are totally destroying NHS dentistry.

"It is appalling that yet another NHS dentist is leaving Pontefract.

Stock image

"The Bupa NHS dental clinic in Ponte is closing because they can’t recruit NHS dentists – yet the Department of Health’s dentistry budget is £400m underspent.

“It’s hard enough already for families even to get check ups or urgent fillings for their kids.

"What are the government playing at? I’m calling on Tory ministers to urgently get more dentists back into Pontefract and the Five Towns.”

In January, a damning report into the dire state of dental services in Wakefield said NHS England has ‘no appetite’ to tackle the crisis.

Figures also show that 40 per cent of 12-year-olds in the district have tooth decay.

Chronic government underfunding, the Covid pandemic, Brexit, staff shortages and ‘rock bottom’ morale within the dental profession were among the reasons why thousands of patients are unable to access a dentist.

Later that month the Express reported that a six-year-old Wakefield girl who was suffering with black teeth and unable to find a dentist received help from mystery Castleford practice.

Dad Habeeb Faqirzai said had been unable to find an NHS dentist around the district and was told there was but was no room for daughter Madina, who had visible markings on her teeth.

But after speaking to local media, including the Express, he was approached by a dental practice in Castleford who offered to see Madina.

Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood raised the case in the House of Commons.

He said: “Tooth decay, extractions and significant dental pain are increasing in children as young as five.

“It is shocking that less than half of Wakefield's children saw a NHS dentist last year.

“This is simply not good enough – the government is letting our children down."

Responding to Mr Lightwood’s question, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that the government had recently reformed the NHS dentistry contract, providing more funding, but that he was sorry to hear of the specific case.

Announcing the closure of the Pontefract surgery, a spokesperson for the Bupa said: “We’re sorry to say that Bupa Dental Care Pontefract is planning to close on June 30, 2023.

“We understand you’ll have lots of questions which we hope are answered in our dedicated FAQs.

“We’d love to keep you as a Bupa Dental Care patient and to continue taking care of your smile.