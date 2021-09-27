'Cancer plays dirty, but so do we' 31 photos from Wakefield's Tough Mudder

'Cancer plays dirty, but so do we' 31 photos from Wakefield's Pretty Mudder for Cancer Research

Hundreds of fundraisers got covered in mud to raise money for Cancer Research at the weekend for this year’s Race for Life Pretty Muddy.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 27th September 2021, 1:44 pm

The annual event race saw runners scrambling through the obstacle course Thornes Park, which was filled with people dressed from head to toe in pink outfits, including tutus and feather boas.

It’s a 5k muddy obstacle course that everyone, no matter their ability, can take part in, and those taking part this year, climbed, crawled and slid their way to say to cancer, ‘you play dirty, well do do we!’

All Race For Life sponsorship goes towards Cancer Research UK’s lifesaving work, funding laboratories, tests and treatments of all 200 types of cancer.

So, how muddy did you and your friends/family get? See if our photographer snapped you!

And a big well done to all who took part!

1. For you

People signed up for this year's Tough Mudder to help fight cancer and remember those who have, and still are, fighting the disease.

Photo Sales

2. Mud, mud, mud!

These ladies were ready for the battle ahead!

Photo Sales

3. Laughs

There were many laughs along the way.

Photo Sales

4. Obstacles

The obstacles didn't slow Wakefield folk down!

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8