Castleford club will tackle the stigma of men's mental health

The Andy’s Man Club in Castleford, which is described as ‘a place for men to come together in a safe environment to talk about issues and problems they have faced or are currently facing’, follows the opening of the Pontefract and Wakefield groups.

It will run every Monday night at 7pm, excluding bank holidays and is free-to-attend for any man over the age of 18.

Oliver Vikse of Andy's Man Club said: “This group is a signal of the success of our other groups in the area and will hopefully make our service even more accessible to the people of Wakefield and The Five Towns.

“Suicide and men’s mental health are still two of the most stigmatised subjects in society today and the more locations we can open, the more people we can remind that #ItsOkayToTalk, the more lives we can ultimately save”

Andy’s Man Club was founded in 2016 by former rugby league player Luke Ambler in the wake of his brother-in-law taking his own life.

In the five years that have followed AMC operates groups at over 69 locations around the UK, with more than 250 volunteers offering peer-to-peer support groups.

Community director at Castleford Tigers Foundation, Simon Fox said: “Working together with Andy’s Man Club will allow Castleford Tigers Foundation to take a huge step further forward with our community’s mental health provision.

“Following a difficult period for so many people within our local area, our group sessions at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle offer a safe place for men to come have a cup of tea and a chat about anything and everything.

“With the full support of the club’s welfare and education manager, Keith Lambeth, who is a fully registered mental health nurse, I’m certain our group sessions here at Castleford Tigers will help support plenty of men in their time of need.”