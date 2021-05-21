Castleford father dead and son fighting for his life after construction accident

David Bottomley and his son Clayton

David Bottomley, 53, and his son Clayton, 18, were seriously injured after an accident involving a construction lift at the site in Liverpool, at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Mr Bottomley was pronounced dead at the scene and his son remains in hospital in a critical condition after the incident, which is being investigated by the Health and Safety Executive.

In a statement, Lock Lane Rugby League Club in Castleford said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Dave, one of our very own rugby family.

“He was a loyal volunteer, long time sponsor and a very popular member of our club.

“He was renowned for his infectious sense of humour and his generosity to others.

“Our hearts go out to Paula and his family at this very sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are with their son Clayton who played here for many seasons and who was seriously injured in the same accident, from all your Lock Lane family.”

Merseyside Police say the family has been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

In a statement, the force said officers were called to the scene following reports claiming “the two men had been found seriously injured after falling”.