Castleford nurse with 40 years experience retrains as teaching assistant

A retired nurse from Castleford threw herself back into work as a teaching assistant.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valerie Ely worked as a nurse for 40 years before retiring and then rejoining the workforce helping to teach 16 to 18-year-olds.

She said: "I started nursing back in 1978. It was such a big part of my life, and I loved the fast-paced environment and the amazing staff and students I worked with every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I eventually retired at 58, I honestly found it quite a shock to the system. Going from such a busy, people-filled workplace to suddenly having all that quiet was a big change, and I really missed being around my colleagues.

Valerie Ely

"That’s when I decided I wasn’t quite ready to slow down just yet. I wanted a new challenge – something where I could still work with people and stay active.

"I spotted a teaching assistant role available at my local college and was instantly intrigued."

She found her maths skills weren’t up to the level she wanted and found a college course run by the Department for Education’s Skills for Life programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valerie said: "Whilst I had been highly competent in medicine calculations whilst nursing, I realised that my pure maths skills, including geometry and algebra were lacking.

"I didn’t pass my maths GCSE when I was in school and to be honest, maths as a subject has never really been my strong suit.

"However, inspired by my students, I thought it was time to overcome this negative mindset, so I decided to go ‘back to school’ myself.”

Valerie worked the role for three years but still helps others with their maths on a voluntary basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I’ll admit, I was a bit nervous, I’d struggled with pure maths for years, and the idea of going back into the classroom as a student was a bit daunting.

“But honestly, I ended up really enjoying it.”

Valerie is an adult learning ambassador with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, as well as the secretary to Glasshoughton and Redhill Environment Action Team (GREAT) and The Friends of the Hut, treasurer to Friends of Valley Gardens, and a member of Castleford Civic Society.

Search Skills for Life for more information on courses that are available.