Celebrations as £100k is raised for My MRI Appeal benefitting families across Wakefield and North Kirklees

Sixty local mosques have raised a massive £100,000 for My MRI Appeal after joining forces with Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust.

A significant milestone has been reached by the whole of the Muslim community across Wakefield and North Kirklees, who earlier this year joined forces to share their support for the charity fundraising appeal by the Trust.

Muslims for MRI has been setup to raise money for the Trust’s MY MRI Appeal, led by MY Hospitals Charity.

Working together, more than 60 local mosques have shown support to the appeal, with fundraising efforts still ongoing.

The group set themselves a target to raise £150,000 towards the appeal which they are close to achieving.

Yesterday (Tuesday) a celebratory event took place at Pinderfields Hospital to mark the achieved milestone and accomplishments of the community leaders.

Keith Ramsay, Chair of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: “We are hugely grateful for the incredible support being given by the Muslim community. The backing of local Muslims leaders has been paramount to the appeal’s success so far.

“Muslims for MRI has embodied the selfless meaning of charity and has contributed to the betterment of our local population.

“Our ambition set out to improve care and clinical outcomes for our patients, by developing a diagnostic suite at Pinderfields Hospital.

"The partnerships that have grown since the beginning of the appeal has also allowed us to better understand the communities we serve and strengthen our relationships, so that we can deliver an exceptional patient experience, each and every time, for all our patients.”

Iqbal Bhana on behalf of Muslims for MRI said; “The Muslim community is an integral part of the wider community. We wanted to make sure that all those, regardless of race or faith, who need an MRI scan have the best equipment available to them and therefore wanted to support this appeal and will continue to do so.”

MY MRI Appeal is raising money to fund a new state-of-the-art diagnostic suite at Pinderfields Hospital.

The £6million development, partly funded by Trust budget and a grant from NHS England, will include the installation of a 3.0 Tesla MRI scanner.

Donations via Muslims for MRI can be made via www.justgiving.com/page/muslimsformri or via local Mosques or via the appeal website www.mymriappeal.co.uk or by contacting the MY Hospitals Charity team on [email protected].