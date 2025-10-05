Expired items should never be used, as they can lose their effectiveness 🩹

People are being urged to check the expiry date of this common item in medicine cabinets.

First aid kits are often left in our cupboards, and we only use them when needed.

However, if any of those items are expired, they are unsafe to use.

We’ve all reached for a first aid kit at some point in our lives, but what do you do if the items inside are out of date, and is it safe to use them?

Graham Matthews, clinical waste collection expert at Business Waste, outlines the risks of forgetting to check the dates on your first aid kit and how to safely dispose of expired medications.

Graham said: “Most people only think about their first aid kit when something goes wrong, but by then it is too late to realise these items have expired. Expired first aid items are a risk to health if used, and a risk to the environment if not disposed of correctly.”

How to check if your first aid kit has expired?

First aid kits have an expiry date, as some medical items will lose their effectiveness over time. To check the expiry date of an item, look at its product label, which contains important information about the product. The expiry date should include a small timer symbol next to it.

If there’s no expiry date visible, check the shelf life with the manufacturer, or use your own judgement to determine whether you think an item is suitable for use.

Graham recommends one helpful way to track the expiry dates of your first aid items. He said: “A quick calendar reminder to check your first aid kit every six-12 months can make all the difference, meaning it keeps your supplies safe to use, reduces waste build-up, and ensures expired items can be disposed of responsibly.”

Why do first aid kits expire?

Not all items in a first aid kit will expire, but sterile items do. When items expire, they lose their effectiveness, making them unsafe to use. First aid kit items that can expire include plasters, bandages, wound dressings, antiseptic wipes, and disposable gloves.

Why shouldn’t you use any expired first aid items?

Expired first aid items should never be used, as they can lose their effectiveness, become less sterile, and increase the risk of infection. The adhesive materials in plasters may fail, meaning that dressings might no longer protect wounds. Wipes can also dry out, failing to provide protection.

What to do with expired first aid kit items?

If you find expired items in your first aid kit, it’s important that you dispose of them safely. Never dispose of any medication in your household bin or down the drain, or flush it down the toilet, as disposing of it incorrectly can put both people and the environment at risk.

You can safely dispose of expired first aid kits, medical items, or household medications at your local pharmacy. Alternatively, some first aid kit manufacturers accept returns of expired products.

You can find out more about what to put in a first aid kit at St John Ambulance.