Children aged five to 11 urged to get vaccinated against Covid this half term

The Covid-19 vaccine was extended to five to 11 year olds following the recommendation from the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that young children can be offered the Covid-19 vaccine to boost immunity and increase protection of those most vulnerable.

All five to 11 year olds will be offered the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination, at a lower dose than the older children and adult dose.

Children are recommended to receive two vaccinations, eight weeks apart.

To book an appointment at this site and to see clinic operating hours, click here, however you will receive a letter or text message from the NHS when it is your turn to book, so it’s important to wait for that.

As with all medicines and vaccinations, there can be side effects, but they should only last a day or so and not everybody gets them.

Common side effects include:

● the arm feeling heavy or sore near the injection area

● feeling achy or flu-like symptoms

● feeling tired

● having a headache

If your child feels feverish (like they are very hot or very cold) after a vaccination, they should rest, and may benefit from taking a paracetamol containing medicine (please check that the dose and type of paracetamol is correct for their age).

Pharmacy2U has been operating Covid-19 vaccination sites across England since January 2021 and has so far administered 1,300,000 Covid-19 vaccines. Its sites include Morrisons in Wakefield, various Village hotels, Cedarwood Trust in the North East, and a squash club in Pontefract.

All vaccinations will be administered by a qualified healthcare professional. Those under the age of 18 are asked to attend their appointment with a parent or guardian.

Phil Day, Superintendent Pharmacist at Pharmacy2U, said: “Over the past few years, the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out has been a vitally important service for people across the country to ensure that the most vulnerable in our communities are protected.

"Whilst lockdowns have eased and life has mostly resumed, vaccinations play a key part in ensuring that this can continue and so the importance of getting vaccinated in line with NHS and government advice still remains.

"The NHS have been working above and beyond expectation for more than a year, and it’s important that they get the support they need. We’ve been working hard to make sure we can offer these sites and help our existing and new patients, whilst alleviating pressure on the NHS.”

Mark Livingstone, CEO of Pharmacy2U, said: “We are incredibly proud at Pharmacy2U to continue to play our part in protecting the most vulnerable people, and supporting the incredible effort the NHS has put into the vaccination programme.

"Our sites allow people to have easy access to the vaccination and we feel privileged to be able to play a part in easing some of the huge pressures that the NHS is currently under.

“Our vaccination centres and fully trained healthcare professionals will be supporting pharmacists to give patients these vital vaccinations, providing an essential service to help prevent the spread of this terrible virus.

"We’re working closely with the national and regional NHS teams to maintain our vaccination sites for patients in areas that need them most.”

Tips for getting your kids vaccinated.

"We all know that getting vaccinated can be a daunting experience especially for some young children so here are some tips and advice to settle your child’s nerves if necessary and prepare them for their vaccinations.

"Open up the conversation - Explain to your child what the vaccine is and why getting it is so important. Understanding their feelings and addressing their questions will help you and your child have a better, calmer experience on the day.

Do a practice run - You might feel a bit silly to do but have a pretend run through of the vaccination, perhaps even with a toy syringe on a soft toy; it can help your child understand the process and what to expect. Talking about the plan for the day, such as where you will go for the jab and at what time, and what you will do afterwards, can help to take any anxiety out of the situation.

Bring distractions - Doing something fun such as reading books, playing with toys, or watching YouTube videos can take your child’s mind off the vaccination. You may also plan to do something fun after the appointment like going to the park or the library which can be something to look forward to.