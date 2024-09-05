Chris Kamara officially opens Wakefield's new Community Diagnostic Centre

Today marks a significant milestone in healthcare for Wakefield, as local football legend Chris Kamara officially opened Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust’s new Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC).

Joining the Trust’s Chief Executive, Len Richards, and Chair, Keith Ramsay, Chris Kamara – who was awarded Freedom of the City earlier this year - cut the ribbon to declare the state-of-the-art facility officially open.

Located at Westgate Retail Park, the CDC was chosen for its accessibility, offering free parking and easy access by public transport.

The centre allows patients to undergo tests for a range of conditions in the heart of their local community, making services more accessible and convenient for patients and carers, whilst increasing the number of tests carried out by the Trust.

Len Richards with Chris Kamara, and Keith Ramsay at today's official opening.

Since it opened its doors in March, the facility, which is intentionally different from a hospital environment, has already conducted over 20,000 tests.

Boasting a bright and modern feel, which patients have already commented on, the CDC provides planned outpatient tests, including x-rays, ultrasounds, CT, MRI and bone-density scans, as well as blood tests, dermoscopic imaging, cardio-respiratory tests and some ophthalmology (eye) tests.

Tests and scans for emergency and inpatients will continue to be provided in hospital.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chris said: “It’s a real privilege to be here with you today to open this diagnostic centre in the heart of Wakefield.

Kammy was invited to do the honours of officially open the centre.

"I’m passionate about supporting my local hospital Trust because I know how much it means to the people of Wakefield and surrounding areas.

"I hope everyone will share my pride today as we celebrate having a new state-of-the-art healthcare facility in our city.”

Len Richards, said: “I’m delighted that we have officially opened our Community Diagnostic Centre.

"There is no doubt that it will help more people to receive the tests and scans they need to speed up the diagnosis of illnesses like cancer and heart disease ultimately helping to improve health outcomes for our communities.

“A whole host of people from the Trust and a number of external partners have worked extremely hard to bring this project to fruition and I’d like to thank them all.”