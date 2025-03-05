Chris Kamara surprises Leeds locals as he lauches Marie Curie Great Daffodil Appeal.

Chris Kamara has taken to the streets of Leeds as Marie Curie’s newest volunteer.

Helping to kick off the end of life charity’s Great Daffodil Appeal, he was seen laughing with locals as he raised money for the month-long fundraiser.

Known for his vibrant personality and having been awarded an MBE in part for his dedication to the UK’s leading end of life charity, Kamara is using his platform to encourage people to donate and wear the iconic daffodil pin this March.

He has been an ambassador for Marie Curie since 2010, passionately supporting the charity’s mission after his mother Irene was cared for by the charity after being diagnosed with breast cancer. His advocacy is inspired not only by his own experience, but also his commitment to helping others navigate difficult life journeys.

Kamara stepped away from public life after his 2022 diagnosis of apraxia, a condition affecting his speech, but in December made his return as a broadcaster and TV personality.

Chris Kamara, Marie Curie ambassador, comments: “It’s an honour to join Marie Curie’s band of volunteers today. They are doing amazing work, getting out there to drum up funds and support for this year’s Great Daffodil Appeal.

“Marie Curie’s work is invaluable, providing expert care and support to people, and their families, at the most difficult times in their lives. I can’t say how much my family appreciated their support when they looked after my mum.

“Having faced my own challenges, I understand just how important it is to have the right support when you need it most. That’s why I’m urging everyone – up and down the country- to get involved – whether by donating your time or money, every bit helps Marie Curie continue their incredible work, so please give them your support if you can.”

Every five minutes, someone dies without the care they need. The Great Daffodil Appeal encourages everyone to wear their daffodil pins and donate to the end of life charity through the month of March to help Marie Curie bring expert end of life care to more people.

Kayleigh Darlington, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Leeds, said: “We’re so thrilled to have Chris supporting this year’s Great Daffodil Appeal. His ongoing commitment to our cause and help with our collection in Leeds means so much to us.

“We believe everyone deserves the best possible end of life care. The Great Daffodil Appeal, now in its 39th year, is an easy and fun way to join in and give back to the local community whilst also helping Marie Curie continue to bring vital hospice care to more people. We are grateful for every donation, it makes a real difference.”

To support the Great Daffodil Appeal in 2025 you can pick up an iconic daffodil pin in Morrisons, Superdrug, Savers and SPAR stores this March. For more information on how to get involved or to donate go to Mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil