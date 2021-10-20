Community choirs are singing again - why not join them?

So Choir!

Overnight, theatres, cinemas and other venues were closed and choirs and other community groups were forced to cancel meetings and rehearsals.

Many adapted by holding Zoom meetings or streaming live shows online, a holding strategy until a time when some form of normality would be restored.

Restrictions began easing in July of this year and groups started to welcome their members back.

Ossett Local Vocals Photo: JaJa Photography.

It’s been a slow start with some of those with health issues still reluctant to leave their homes and mix with people outside their family groups.

Studies have shown that singing can have a massive positive effect on mental health and Wakefield has a thriving choir community.

Most are informal and do not require auditions to join in, just a desire to sing and enjoy being part of a group with a shared interest.

One such group, So Choir!, pictured right, was set up five years ago by professional musician Nic Slack.

The Singing Mums. Pic Terese Hulse

He said:“I set up So Choir! to give everyone the chance to be in a band.

“The buzz you get from making music with other like-minded people is like no other and everyone should get to experience it”.

He added: “If you can speak, you can sing. No-one likes the sound of their own voice, but it’s not about how you sound on your own.

“When you add your voice to a mix of other different sounding voices, you get this sumptuous, lush chorus sound that is utterly addictive”

Pontefract Liquorice Singers

Another Wakefield choir, Singing Mums, is on the lookout for new members.

All women are welcome to join whether they are mums or not, regardless of age, and, as with the other choirs there are no auditions or special singing talent required.

The group is hosting a free trial session on Monday, November 1, from 7.30pm at The Hop on Bank Street which includes a glass of prosecco.

Singing Mums founder Georgia Jakubiak said: “Wakefield Singing Mums opened in April 2018 as a pop/rock choir for mums to join in the evening for a bit of me time and a chance to relax and socialise as well as have a good sing-song.

“We use great songs in a way that is accessible to those of all ages and singing abilities with easy harmonies that sound great and we occasionally enjoy performing.”

Pianist Jenna Fan is the founder of Ossett Local Vocals. She said: “I wanted to start a choir that normal people wanted to join, that wasn’t elitist. We sing pop music and have a laugh and it’s fun.

“At the moment we are working towards Christmas and we’ll be performing at various events throughout the community as well as at our Christmas concert on December 4 at Christ Church, South Ossett.

“Since we’ve got back to live rehearsals you can see what a difference it makes.

“Our members leave buzzing and refreshed and feeling great.”

Wakefield Rock choir’s Rebecca Frodsham agrees: “Singing - especially singing in a group - makes you feel so much better.

“It’s overwhelming how incredible it sounds to be back in the room again and I think people realise how much they missed it.

“All the local choirs are doing an amazing thing by coming together to support people’s wellbeing.”

Contact details for choirs in the Wakefield District

So Choir! - www.sochoir.co.ukCastleford Male Voice Choir - www.castlefordmalevoicechoir.co.ukSinging Mums - www.singingmums.co.ukLiquorice Singers - Facebook.com - Liquorice Singers