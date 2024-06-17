Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd celebrates 17th anniversary and launches complete training
and live on Freeview channel 276
The anniversary celebration, held at the company's main office in Sandal, was a resounding success with a large turnout of visitors, staff, and local dignitaries. The highlight of the day was the ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by the esteemed Mayor of Wakefield, Darren Byford, who commended the company for its unwavering dedication to providing exceptional care services to the community.
In a moment of light-hearted fun, Mayor Byford even joined forces with the company's engagement coordinator to create a TikTok video, showcasing the spirit of camaraderie and joy that filled the air during the event.
Sara Booth, the Managing Director of Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd, expressed her pride and privilege in serving the local community and emphasised the importance of raising awareness about the vital role of social care services. She highlighted the significance of the newly launched Complete Training program in ensuring the care team are equipped with the necessary skills, knowledge, and abilities to deliver effective and compassionate care to those in need.
Sara Booth stated, "The training we provide is an integral part of delivering an effective service where people can rely on the skills, knowledge, and abilities of the team providing that care. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of care and are dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of those we serve."
Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd's 17th Anniversary celebration and the launch of Complete Training underscore the company's ongoing commitment to excellence in care provision and its dedication to making a difference in the local community. With a strong focus on quality, compassion, and continuous improvement, the company continues to set a benchmark for care services in Wakefield and beyond
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.