Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd celebrates 17th anniversary and launches complete training

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd, a leading provider of quality care services in Wakefield, recently marked its 17th Anniversary with a special open day event that showcased its commitment to the local community. The event also saw the launch of Complete Training, a new initiative aimed at enhancing the skills and abilities of care professionals delivering care and support to the local community. The service aims to provide training to not only the care sector but many other businesses that would benefit such as First Aid, manual handling, Food hygiene etc.

The anniversary celebration, held at the company's main office in Sandal, was a resounding success with a large turnout of visitors, staff, and local dignitaries. The highlight of the day was the ribbon-cutting ceremony conducted by the esteemed Mayor of Wakefield, Darren Byford, who commended the company for its unwavering dedication to providing exceptional care services to the community.

In a moment of light-hearted fun, Mayor Byford even joined forces with the company's engagement coordinator to create a TikTok video, showcasing the spirit of camaraderie and joy that filled the air during the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sara Booth, the Managing Director of Complete Care West Yorkshire Ltd, expressed her pride and privilege in serving the local community and emphasised the importance of raising awareness about the vital role of social care services. She highlighted the significance of the newly launched Complete Training program in ensuring the care team are equipped with the necessary skills, knowledge, and abilities to deliver effective and compassionate care to those in need.

Sara Booth

Sara Booth stated, "The training we provide is an integral part of delivering an effective service where people can rely on the skills, knowledge, and abilities of the team providing that care. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of care and are dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of those we serve."