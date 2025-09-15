Concerns raised over services review at Pontefract Hospital

Councillors have raised concerns over plans to carry out a full review of the use of services at a West Yorkshire hospital.

NHS leaders last week voted in favour of proposals to “review overall utilisation” at Pontefract Hospital.

Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership (WDHCP) said an assessment was required to “ensure capacity on the site is being used to optimum effect.”

Councillors expressed concerns over the move, with one claiming it could lead to services being “run-down” at the site.

WDHCP agreed to the review being undertaken as they also approved the permanent closure of the maternity unit at Pontefract.

Friarwood Birth Centre has not reopened since it was temporarily shut in 2019 on the grounds of clinical safety due a shortage of midwives.

Birthing provision will continue to be prioritised at a maternity-led unit at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, with antenatal and postnatal services being retained at Pontefract.

The report said: “Additionally, the ICB (West Yorkshire NHS Integrated Care Board) has been asked to undertake a review of the overall utilisation of Pontefract Hospital, to provide reassurance to the public that optimum use is being made of the facilities, and that it continues to play a vital role in the overall MId Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust service offer.”

WDHCP members agreed to a recommendation to commission a review of utilisation of Pontefract Hospital “to ensure capacity on the site is being used to optimum effect.”

Wakefield Council’s adult services and health scrutiny committee questioned WDHCP members at a meeting two days after the decision was made.

Councillor Kevin Swift asked: “This quite clearly goes wider than the narrow issue of a decision on birthing options.

“But it does actually link in to one of the recurrent community concerns, which is that illuminating maternity at Pontefract, alongside other things happening, would contribute towards the kind of run-down of services in general at Pontefract.

“Certainly, commissioning a review of utilisation at Pontefract Hospital is fairly big to be chucked in almost as an afterthought.”

Committee chair Elizabeth Rhodes said councillors were keen to continue scrutinising the process and work closely with NHS leaders.

She said: “Members were concerned that this could be the first of many issues that might affect the whole Pontefract site.

“This might be an opportunity for us as scrutiny to be part of the overview of that review of services on that site.

“That could truly allay fears of people in the south east of the district and their concerns about the future of Pontefract Hospital.

“I think it is a way of moving forward to make sure we are engaged.”

Councillor Charlie Keith said: “I think it is important that we keep an eye on this.”

Mel Brown, accountable officer for WDHCP, said arrangements could be made for the committee to be given a tour of the facility.

She said: “We would welcome that relationship. I know our Pontefract members do regularly visit. I think it would be good for us all to look together.”