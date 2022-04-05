Covid in Wakefield: 728 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded

The withdrawal of free tests for most people in the country on April 1 means the figures are not an accurate reflection of the number of people with Covid.

A total of 114,068 cases had been confirmed in Wakefield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, Monday, April 4, up from 113,340 on Friday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Wakefield, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,443 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 31,806.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 142,807 over the last 24 hours, to 21,359,681.

England’s change in testing requirements means the reported number of coronavirus cases in the UK is also likely to be an underestimate.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Wakefield.

The dashboard shows 1,013 people had died in the area by April 4 (Monday) – up from 1,011 on Friday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is a decrease on six the previous week.

They were among 14,614 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Wakefield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Wakefield have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 200,639 people had received a booster or third dose by April 3 (Sunday) – 62% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 256,722 people (80%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.