In data released this morning, Public Health England confirmed that a total of 480 cases of the Delta variant were identified in the Wakefield district up to Wednesday, June 16.

This is up from 308 last week, and means that 172 of the 295 cases confirmed in this period were of the Delta variant.

A further 172 cases of the Delta variant of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Wakefield district, as concerns grow about the risk of the variant. Pictured is a member of the public attending a lateral flow testing site in Wakefield in March 2021.

The seven-day rolling rate of infection in Wakefield and the Five Towns currently stands at 87 per 100,000 people, up from 46.8 at the start of June.

This has risen sharply in recent days, and is above the national average of 75 per 100,000.

However, hospital admissions for the virus remain lower than earlier in the pandemic, with 15 patients currently receiving treatment for the virus at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals.

It comes after Wakefield Council urged people to "keep going and protect each other", following Boris Johnson's announcement that the easing of lockdown restrictions would not go ahead as planned on June 21.

Speaking after the announcement on Monday evening, Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery said: "There is no doubt that many people will be frustrated by this latest news. I am extremely aware that residents and businesses across our district have experienced some extremely challenging times.

"I would like to thank everyone for their patience and continued hard work. It is easy to become complacent but we must remember that we still have relatively high case rates across the district so please keep going and protect each other.”

People are encouraged to take regular lateral flow tests if they are required to leave home for work or school.

And anyone presenting with symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate immediately and book a PCR test via the government website.

Anna Hartley, Wakefield Council’s Director of Public Health, said: “I want us all to keep going and not become complacent. Vaccination and testing play a very important part in our ongoing steps towards recovery, as does adherence to the ongoing advice of HANDS, FACE, SPACE and FRESH AIR.

“Check your eligibility for your COVID-19 vaccination and, if eligible, please take up the offer immediately. Remember you need two vaccinations to protect yourself against the Delta variant.