Covid in Wakefield: Positive case rate 'remains stable' as people urged to play their part to keep safe

Wakefield's positive Covid case rate has remained stabled from the previous week, Wakefield Council figures reveal.

Figures show that for the latest set of weekly data (between 8 and 14 December) Wakefield’s positive case rate has remained stable from the previous week – from 384.8 positive cases to 380.8cases (per 100,000 population).

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “As we approach the festive period, our cases remain high.

"The Omicron variant is present in the district so I would urge everyone to please continue to be cautious over the Christmas period – think of others and protect each other by wearing a face-covering in indoor public places (unless exempt) and use lateral flow tests before you mix with others.

“We ask everyone to please consider your own risk and play your part to help keep yourself and others safe.”

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “There were sadly four Covid-19 related deaths in local hospitals in the last week and our sympathies go out to the families, friends, and colleagues of those who have died.

“We continue to urge people to follow the Government guidelines, remain cautious, be kind and think of others who might be vulnerable, especially as we meet with friends and family over Christmas.

“We know that two doses are not enough for the level of protection we need against the new Omicron variant, so I am asking everyone to get their booster jab now – this is the best way to protect yourself and others.”

To limit the spread of the virus, our advice to residents continues to be:

To have all doses of the vaccine, and the booster, without delay.

To limit mixing with those who are not in your household. Where possible, meet people outdoors or in well-ventilated places, and in smaller numbers.

Consider getting a lateral flow test before you mix with others who are not in your household.

Wear a face-covering in all indoor public venues. This is now a legal requirement except in hospitality settings.

Residents may be eligible for both a COVID-19 booster and free flu vaccination.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms (a high temperature, a new, continuous cough and a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste) must isolate immediately and take a PCR test.

If you test positive on a lateral flow test, please get a follow-up PCR test. Only PCR tests can be used to check for new variants.

If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive, you may still need to self-isolate.

If you are a contact who doesn’t need to self-isolate, please be considerate, use lateral flow tests as advised by NHS Test and Trace and limit your contact with others as much as possible.

Anyone over 18 can now get a booster vaccination if their last COVID-19 vaccination was over three months ago. For more information on getting your booster or your first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccines please visit http://www.nhs.uk/CovidVaccination or call the NHS for free on 119.

The Government has actioned Plan B to slow the spread of the Omicron variant and prevent health services becoming overstretched this winter.

Plan B puts measures in place which can help to control the transmission of the virus while seeking to minimise economic and social impacts. The introduction of Plan B means:

Face-coverings are required in most indoor settings

From Wednesday 15 December, COVID-19 passes will be mandatory for nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather. Find out how to get a COVID-19 pass here

People should work from home if they can.

Stay up to date with the latest developments at https://www.gov.uk/coronavirus

There are currently 53 COVID-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 52 the previous week.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “As we approach the festive period, please remain cautious when spending time with loved ones and when you go out. It’s important that we all continue to follow the guidelines to keep everyone safe.

“One of the best ways to stay safe is by getting your COVID-19 vaccine, and your booster jab if you are eligible. You can find out more about the vaccination programme, recommended guidelines and accessing the most appropriate health service for your needs on the NHS website www.nhs.uk.”

Wakefield Council is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation across the district with effective monitoring to map relevant data and spot trends, which acts as an early warning system.

Working with partners, Wakefield Council has been actively supporting the businesses and communities affected by the previous outbreaks to limit any spread, as well as working closely with partners and local communities to try and ensure everyone knows the symptoms and how to access testing.

The Council is asking all residents to play their part by regularly taking a COVID-19 test.

This week, mobile testing units will be based at the following locations:

South Elmsall Market: 20, 22, 23 and 26 (10am-12pm) December

Wakefield Sports and Social Club: 20-24 December

Sacred Heart Catholic Church: 22 and 24 December