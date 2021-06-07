Covid in Wakefield: These are the areas of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford where coronavirus case rates are rising and falling
As concerns about the Delta variant continue, these are the latest Covid-19 figures for every area of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.
Monday, 7th June 2021, 12:48 pm
The seven day case rate in the Wakefield district currently sits at 46.8 per 100,000, above the national average of 38.3 per 100,000. But this rate varies in different areas of the district. These are the latest case rates for every area of the district, according to Public Health England. Please note: Neighbourhoods where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included.
