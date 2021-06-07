As concerns about the Delta variant continue, these are the latest Covid-19 figures for every area of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

Covid in Wakefield: These are the areas of Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford where coronavirus case rates are rising and falling

By Holly Gittins
Monday, 7th June 2021, 12:48 pm

The seven day case rate in the Wakefield district currently sits at 46.8 per 100,000, above the national average of 38.3 per 100,000. But this rate varies in different areas of the district. These are the latest case rates for every area of the district, according to Public Health England. Please note: Neighbourhoods where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included.

1. Ackworth & Darrington

A total of 11 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ackworth and Darrington in the seven days up to June 1. The rolling case rate stands at 98.4 per 100,000 people.

2. Agbrigg & Belle Isle

A total of 22 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Agbrigg & Belle Isle in the seven days up to June 1. The rolling case rate stands at 243.6 per 100,000 people.

3. Alverthorpe & Flanshaw

A total of six new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Alverthorpe & Flanshaw in the seven days up to June 1. The rolling case rate stands at 61.7 per 100,000 people.

4. Castleford Town

A total of four new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Castleford Town in the seven days up to June 1. The rolling case rate stands at 47.3 per 100,000 people.

