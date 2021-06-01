Covid in Wakefield: Weekly cases rise for just second time since March

The local infection rate has increased from 32.2 positive tests per 100,000 to 44.8 positive tests per 100,000 over the past seven days.

Wakefield Council has also said there have been eight confirmed cases of the B.1.617.2 variant, previously known as the Indian variant, in the district.

Infections have fallen steadily over the last nine weeks, barring a small increase at the start of May.

Positive tests have fallen steadily since the end of the winter.

The number of coronavirus patients being cared for at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield has also risen slightly over the last week, from 10 to 16.

Anna Hartley, Wakefield's director of public health, said: "Infection rates have increased this week and this is why it is more important than ever that we do not become complacent and work hard to ensure that rates start heading back in the right direction.

"I urge everyone to keep going and continue to take immediate action to protect ourselves and others from the very real threat of Covid-19, even if you have had your vaccine, by following the regulations.

"By working together we can continue to slow the spread and save lives.

Jo Webster, the chief officer at Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: "Unfortunately there has been an increase in the number of positive cases in the Wakefield district.

This shows just how important it is to keep to the guidance to avoid this increasing further.

"It’s also really important that we choose our health services wisely. You can find out more about how to keep yourselves and your families safe, the vaccination programme and accessing the most appropriate health service for your needs on the NHS website www.nhs.uk.”

The local testing service is available from Monday to Friday and bookings for appointments can be made at www.nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test or by calling 01924 224497.

Anyone displaying coronavirus symptoms is urged to self-isolate immediately and get a test by accessing local testing or by visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus or calling 119.