As Delta cases continue to rise and surge testing continues in Wakefield, these are the latest Covid case rates for every area of the city and surrounding towns.

How many Covid cases in my area? Latest case rates for every neighbourhood in Wakefield, Ossett, Outwood and more as surge testing continues and Delta cases rise

As Delta cases continue to rise and surge testing continues in Wakefield, these are the latest Covid case rates for every area of the city and surrounding towns.

By Holly Gittins
Monday, 28th June 2021, 2:36 pm
Updated Monday, 28th June 2021, 3:08 pm

Almost 800 cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed in the district in recent weeks, and NHS Test and Trace are now conducting surge testing in certain areas. These are the latest Covid-19 case rates for every area of Wakefield, Ossett, Walton, Crofton and more, according to Public Health England. You can view the figures for Pontefract, Castleford and the Five Towns here.

Please note: All figures are accurate for the seven days up to Tuesday, June 22. Data is provided for each of Wakefield's MSOAs, which may not always align with local authority wards.

1. Alverthorpe & Flanshaw

In Alverthorpe & Flanshaw, 21 new cases were confirmed, bringing the rate of infection to 215.8 per 100,000 people. This was a rise of 250% from the previous week.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

2. Crofton

In Crofton, 35 new cases were confirmed, bringing the rate of infection to 543.6 per 100,000 people. This was a rise of 337.5% from the previous week.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

3. Agbrigg & Belle Isle

In Agbrigg & Belle Isle, 13 new cases were confirmed, bringing the rate of infection to 143.9 per 100,000 people. This was a fall of 13.3% from the previous week.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo

4. Altofts

In Altofts, four new cases were confirmed, bringing the rate of infection to 67.9 per 100,000 people. This was a fall of 60% from the previous week.

Photo: Google Maps

Buy photo
Covid-19WakefieldOssett
Next Page
Page 1 of 7