How many Covid cases in my area? Latest case rates for every neighbourhood in Wakefield, Ossett, Outwood and more as surge testing continues and Delta cases rise
As Delta cases continue to rise and surge testing continues in Wakefield, these are the latest Covid case rates for every area of the city and surrounding towns.
Almost 800 cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed in the district in recent weeks, and NHS Test and Trace are now conducting surge testing in certain areas. These are the latest Covid-19 case rates for every area of Wakefield, Ossett, Walton, Crofton and more, according to Public Health England. You can view the figures for Pontefract, Castleford and the Five Towns here.
Please note: All figures are accurate for the seven days up to Tuesday, June 22. Data is provided for each of Wakefield's MSOAs, which may not always align with local authority wards.