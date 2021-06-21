Latest Covid figures for every age group in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

These are the latest coronavirus figures in Wakefield and the Five Towns, broken down by age group - plus how many people in each age bracket have been vaccinated. All data courtesy of Public Health England/NHS England. Case numbers cover the period up to June 16, while vaccination figures are accurate up to June 13. Click here to view the latest Covid infection rates for every neighbourhood in the Wakefield district.
1. 80+
In the seven days up to June 16, 0 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed among those aged 80 and over, bringing the rolling rate to 0 per 100,000 people. According to the latest figures from NHS England, 93.6% of people in this age group have had at least one Covid vaccine, and 92.6% have had both doses.
2. 75-79
In the seven days up to June 16, two cases of Covid-19 were confirmed among those aged 75 to 79, bringing the rolling rate to 15.8 per 100,000 people. According to the latest figures from NHS England, 100% of people in this age group have had both doses of a Covid vaccine.
Photo: GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images
3. 70-74
In the seven days up to June 16, two cases of Covid-19 were confirmed among those aged 70 to 74, bringing the rolling rate to 10.9 per 100,000 people. According to the latest figures from NHS England, 98.6% of people in this age group have had one dose of a Covid vaccine, and 97.4% have received both doses.
Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
4. 65-69
In the seven days up to June 16, four cases of Covid-19 were confirmed among those aged 65 to 69, bringing the rolling rate to 21.6 per 100,000 people. According to the latest figures from NHS England, 96.6% of people in Wakefield in this age group have had one dose of a Covid vaccine, and 94.6% have received both doses.
Photo: Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images