New cases of Covid-19 were reported in almost all areas of Wakefield and the Five Towns in the seven days up to June 15. It comes as an additional 172 cases of the Delta variant of the virus are confirmed, accounting for almost two-thirds of all new cases in the district. These are the latest Covid rates for every area of the Wakefield district for the seven days up to June 15. Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the data below.