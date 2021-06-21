As Delta cases continue to rise, and thousands of people step forward to book their Covid vaccines, these are the latest case rates for every neighbourhood in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

By Holly Gittins
Monday, 21st June 2021, 2:34 pm

New cases of Covid-19 were reported in almost all areas of Wakefield and the Five Towns in the seven days up to June 15. It comes as an additional 172 cases of the Delta variant of the virus are confirmed, accounting for almost two-thirds of all new cases in the district. These are the latest Covid rates for every area of the Wakefield district for the seven days up to June 15. Areas where two or fewer cases were confirmed in a given week may not be included in the data below.

Please note: Data is provided for each of the district's Middle layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs), which may not always tally with local authority wards.

1. Ackworth & Darrington

Four new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ackworth & Darrington in the seven days up to June 15, bringing the case rate for the neighbourhood to 35.8 per 100,000 people. This was a fall of 33.3% from the previous week.

2. Agbrigg & Belle Isle

15 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Agbrigg & Belle Isle in the seven days up to June 15, bringing the case rate for the neighbourhood to 166.1 per 100,000 people. This was a fall of 11.8% from the previous week.

3. Airedale

Four new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Airedale in the seven days up to June 15, bringing the case rate for the neighbourhood to 50.2 per 100,000 people. This was a rise of 100% from the previous week.

4. Altofts

10 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Altofts in the seven days up to June 15, bringing the case rate for the neighbourhood to 169.8 per 100,000 people. This was a rise of 100% from the previous week.

