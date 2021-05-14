According to the latest figures from NHS England, a total of 293,322 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have so far been given out in the district.

Of these, 102,225 were second doses.

It means that more than half of vaccinated people have been given both jabs, equivalent to more than a third of the estimated 305,000 people who will be eligible for the vaccine.

More than one third of adults in the Wakefield district have now had both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Jo Fitzpatrick, Senior Responsible Officer for the Covid Vaccination Programme in Wakefield, said: “Wakefield is making fantastic progress on our vaccination rollout and ensuring as

many people as possible get the maximum protection against this awful virus.

“It’s really important that people continue to keep their appointments for their second dose so we can keep moving forward with the vaccination programme and our goal to give every adult their jab by the end of July.

“I would also urge everyone who is eligible to book their vaccination as soon as possible to help to protect both themselves and others.”

It comes as a Boots pharmacy in Wakefield city centre is to begin offering Covid-19 jabs for the first time.

The city centre branch, on Kirkgate, will begin offering appointments from tomorrow, Saturday, May 15, to those in eligible groups.

Vaccination centres at Spectrum Community Healthcare, on Navigation Walk, Morrisons on Dewsbury Road and Pontefract Squash Club will also continue to offer appointments.

And people aged 38 and 39 are now being invited to book their Covid-19 vaccine for the first time.

The West Yorkshire Vaccination Programme said around a million people had today been sent text messages inviting them to book an appointment.

But there is no need for those in the age group to wait for the text before booking, the group said.

Dr Phil Wood, who heads up the West Yorkshire Vaccination Programme, is urging people to book as soon as possible: “The vaccination rollout in West Yorkshire is making excellent progress and we’re now able to start vaccinating people in their 30s, starting with those aged 38 and 39.

"Anyone who is 38 or over can book online now without waiting for an invitation or by calling 119. We have appointments available at all our vaccination centres, including our community pharmacy centres and local GP centres so you can choose a time and place that suits you.

"Our staff and volunteers are working tirelessly to vaccinate people as quickly as supplies allow so please help us to help you and book your jab asap.