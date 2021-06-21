People in Wakefield warned it is 'more important than ever' to follow Covid rules

The rate of infection in the district has fallen slightly in recent days, and now stands at 80.1 per 100,000 people, down from 82.1 last week.

But this is still significantly higher than rates recorded in May.

In its latest Covid-19 dashboard, Wakefield Council has urged people to "remain vigilant" about following social distancing guidelines and attending vaccine appointments when invited to do so.

People in Wakefield have been told it is "more important than ever" to take precautions against Covid-19, amid a national rise in case rates.

Anna Hartley, Director of Public Health for the Wakefield district, said: “Infection rates have decreased this week but it is not a significant decrease and therefore it is more important than ever that we do not become complacent and work hard to ensure that rates continue heading in the right direction.

“I urge everyone to keep going and continue to take immediate action to protect ourselves and others from the very real threat of COVID-19, even if you have had your vaccine, by following the regulations. By working together we can continue to slow the spread and save lives.”

A total of 27,230 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the district to date, including 778 cases since the start of the month.

Of these, at least 480 are cases of the new Delta variant, which has been linked to higher transmission rates.

There are currently 19 Covid-19 patients being cared for by The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, compared to 15 the previous week.

Councillor Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities, Poverty and Health, said: “There has been a very slight decrease in the number of cases this week but rates still remain high and that’s why we must all remain vigilant and continue to follow the latest guidance and get your vaccine when asked.

"Let’s all continue to play our part and do our very best to keep infection rates as low as possible.”

People attending work or school are being encouraged to take regular lateral flow tests, which are designed to identify asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

Meanwhile, those presenting with symptoms of Covid-19 should begin self-isolating immediately and book a PCR test through the national system as soon as possible, Wakefield Council said.

Jo Webster, Chief Officer at NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group, said “It is vital that we do not become complacent and that everyone in the district continues to follow the guidance, isolating immediately if symptoms develop, and choosing the right local service if you need healthcare.

“All adults in England are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. You can find out more about how to book a vaccination, keeping yourselves and your family safe, and accessing the most appropriate health service for your needs on the NHS website www.nhs.uk.”