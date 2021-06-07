Thousands of 25 to 29 year olds in Wakefield to be offered Covid vaccinations this week, Matt Hancock confirms

The NHS has confirmed that adults aged 25-29 will begin to be offered their Covid-19 jabs from tomorrow (Tuesday), exactly six months after Coventry grandmother Maggie Keenan became the first person in the world to be vaccinated against the virus.

It means that as many as 22,400 more people in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford will be able to book their first dose of the vaccine.

Texts will be sent from tomorrow, and the national booking system will be updated from 7am.

Anyone in the age groups now eligible for a vaccine is asked to book their jab once they receive the text message alert, with GPs also set to urge the newly eligible to come forward, over the coming days.

People who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Matt Hancock said: “Every day brings with it another exciting milestone in our vaccination programme – the largest and most successful in NHS history. The vaccine is saving lives and preventing hospitalisations.

"Two weeks after we extended the invite to all over 30s, we are now extending the offer to everyone aged 25 and over.

“We have one of the highest uptake rates in the world with over half of the UK population having the fullest possible protection from two doses, and over three quarters receiving at least one dose. The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic so when you get the call, get the jab."

It comes just days after it is confirmed that more than half of the UK's the adult population are now fully vaccinated, while almost three quarters of people have received at least once dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.