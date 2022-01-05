Wakefield areas where Covid infections rose the fastest in the past week

There were 1.07 million positive test results in the week to December 30, up 34% from the week before, official figures show.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 2252 cases per 100,000 people, followed by Wales, with 2198 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 1113 cases per 100,000.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to December 30.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Wakefield with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Crofton Crofton had 1.28.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 322.7% from the week before. Photo Sales

2. Moorthorpe Moorthorpe had 1441.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 277.3% from the week before. Photo Sales

3. Hemsworth Hemsworth had 1494.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 235.2% from the week before. Photo Sales

4. Eastmoor Eastmoor had 1044.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 227.0% from the week before. Photo Sales