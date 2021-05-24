There were 31.9 positive tests per 100,000 people across the district in the seven days leading up to May 18.

It marks a fall from 41.3 cases per 100,000 the previous week.

Because of the time range covered, the figures take little account of the further relaxing of restrictions last Monday, when pubs were allowed to serve indoors and hugging between mates was given the green light.

Post-Covid Pontefract town centre. Picture courtesy of Oli Scarff/Getty Images

The number of Covid patients being cared for at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield currently stands at 10, up two from last week.

Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council's service director for communities, poverty and health, said: "Thanks to everyone’s continued efforts we are pleased to see another small drop in rates this again week.

"Now restrictions have begun to ease, it is easy to become complacent. Let’s all remain vigilant and continue to follow the latest guidance and get your vaccine when asked.

"Let’s all continue to play our part and we can do our very best to keep the infection rate as low as possible."

Jo Webster, the chief officer of Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said health services remained under "considerable pressure".

Cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 were confirmed in the district for the first time last week.

Ms Webster said: “Even though the number of positive cases in Wakefield district has slightly decreased, we all need to make sure that we continue to follow the guidance to continue this decrease."

Anyone displaying coronavirus symptoms is urged to self-isolate immediately and get a test by accessing local testing or by visiting http://nhs.uk/coronavirus or calling 119.