The number of patients being treated for Covid has nearly halved from last week.

A total of eight people with coronavirus are now being cared for at Pinderfields Hospital, it was revealed on Monday. It marks a fall from 14 this time last week.

The news comes as hugging between friends was relaxed today, along with restrictions on households mixing.

And around 1,600 fans will be allowed to watch Featherstone Rovers take on Oldham tonight, albeit with masks on, for the first time since March 2020.

The local case rate for the seven days up until May 12 has also fallen to 41.3 cases per 100,000 people. The previous week the figure stood at 54.8.

Wakefield's director of public health Anna Hartley said: "Infection rates have decreased ever so slightly this week but we still have a high rate of infection.

"This is why it is more important than ever that we do not become complacent and work hard to ensure that rates keep heading in the right direction.

"I urge everyone to keep going and continue to take immediate action to protect ourselves and others from the very real threat of COVID-19, even if you have had your vaccine, by following the regulations.

"By working together we can continue to slow the spread and save lives."

Under the restrictions lifted today, indoor dining and drinking is also allowed at restaurants and pubs.

Visitors are also now allowed to see their loved ones at Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury Hospitals, unless they are being treated for Covid.

The local testing service is available every weekday and bookings for appointments can be made at www.nhs.uk/ask-for-a-coronavirus-test or by calling 01924 224497.

Anyone displaying coronavirus symptoms is urged to self-isolate immediately and get a test by accessing local testing or by visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus or calling 119.

Residents who are a ‘critical worker’ or otherwise have to leave the house to go to work can now access lateral flow testing at the Market Hall in Wakefield, Holywell Lane Centre, Castleford and Kinsley and Fitzwilliam Community Centre, Kinsley.

Access to all three sites will be by appointment only. To book an appointment, please visit https://wakefieldlft.eventbrite.co.uk/